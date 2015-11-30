Quantcast
Top dog names for 2015 announced by Rover.com

Melissa Kravitz
November 30, 2015
Bear?!

If your dog often gets mistaken for another four-pawed Max or Bella, there’s a reson for that — those are the most popular dog names of 2015!

Rover.com released its annual study of popular dog names on Monday and, unsurprisingly, names like Rover and Fido were not on it. 

With most dogs answering to human names, here are the most popular dog names of the past year.

 

Top Female Dog Names

1. Bella 

2. Lucy 

3. Daisy 

4. Molly 

5. Lola

6. Sadie 

7. Maggie 

8. Sophie 

9. Chloe 

10. Bailey

 

 

Top Male Dog Names

1. Max

2. Charlie

3. Buddy

4. Cooper

5. Jack

6. Rocky

7. Toby

8. Duke

9. Bear

10. Tucker

 

