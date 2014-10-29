Quantcast
Uber Kitten is back to celebrate National Cat Day

Melissa Kravitz
October 29, 2014
You can haz a kitten today.

$30 will buy you 15 minutes of cuddle time with Uber Kittens, a partnership between the ride-requesting app, Cheezburger and the ASPCA to celebrate National Cat Day. Every dollar is donated the NYC ASPCA.

New Yorkers can use the code “kittensnyc” between 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. for a special visit from a furry friend at the office. Cupcakes will also be delivered, because why not make this day even better?!

If you’re ready to take a furry friend home, almost every cute feline is up for addoption — the adoption representative accompanying your kitty can fill you in. 

Cuddles and kitties don’t come easy though, Uber expects the demand to be “VERY HIGH” and Business Insider reported a “massive shortage of Uber Kittens” in 2013, so we’re hoping there are plenty of cats to go around. 

Keep trying. The cuddles are worth it. 

