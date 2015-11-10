NOV. 11

Lunchtime Exercise Classes: Walk and use park benches to work different muscle groups. 1-1:45 p.m., FREE. Morningside Park, 112th Street and Manhattan Avenue. Info: 419-962-6292

Community Health Fair: Featuring information and testing from healthcare providers and institutions. 10 a.m.-2 p.m., FREE. Stein Senior Center, 204 E. 23rd St., 2nd Fl. Info: 646-395-8083

NOV. 12

Morning Fitness at Fort Tryon Park: Walking, stretching and strengthening exercises. 7:30-8:30 a.m., FREE. Heather Garden, Cabrini Boulevard and Fort Washington Avenue. Info: 212-795-1388

Yoga at Morris-Jumel Mansion: Vinyasa Flow-style, moderate class. 1-2 p.m., FREE ($5 suggested donation). 65 Jumel Terrace. Info: 212-923-8008Bollywood Workout: Bollywood-inspired dance fitness program. 6:30-7:30 p.m., FREE. Tony Dapolito Recreation Center, 3 Clarkson St. Info: 212-242-5228

New York Road Runners Open Run: All ages and levels welcome for this 2.5- to 3-mile run in Brooklyn Bridge Park. 7-8 p.m., FREE. Pier 6 in Brooklyn Bridge Park (check in at Fornino 15 minutes before the start).

NOV. 13

Outdoor Exercise Classes: Involves walking and using park benches to work different muscle groups. 7-7:45 a.m., FREE. Morningside Park, 112th Street and Manhattan Avenue. Info: 419-962-6292

KettleX Yoga: Yoga combined with light kettlebell movements. 9-10 a.m., FREE. Athleta, 216 Columbus Ave. Info and RSVP: Ashley_rodrigues@stores.gap.com

NOV. 14

New York Road Runners Open Run: All ages and levels welcome for this 2.5-3-mile run in Astoria Park. 8-9 a.m., FREE. Astoria Park Track, 14-28 Astoria Park S.

Morning Fitness at Fort Tryon Park: Walking, stretching and strengthening exercises. 8:30-9:30 a.m., FREE. Heather Garden, Cabrini Boulevard and Fort Washington Avenue. Info: 212-795-1388

Kids Get Moving: Learn the fundamentals of basketball and soccer. For ages 8-12. 9 a.m.-2 p.m., FREE. St. Mary's Recreation Center in St. Mary's Park, St. Ann's Avenue and 145th Street, Bronx. Info: 718-402-5155

NOV. 15

New York Road Runners Open Run: All welcome for 2.5- to 3-mile run. 9-10 a.m., FREE. Carmine Carro Community Center, 3000 Fillmore Ave., Marine Park.

Yoga at Morris-Jumel Mansion: Vinyasa Flow-style, moderate class. 1-2 p.m., FREE ($5 suggested). 65 Jumel Terrace. Info: 212-923-8008

Well and Good Sweat Series -- Barre Class: With Flex Studio's Jackie Dragone. First-come, first-served. 9:30-10:30 a.m., FREE. Athleta Flatiron, 126 Fifth Ave.

NOV. 16

Cardio kickboxing: Cardio workout with EmblemHealth. 6-7 p.m., FREE. Houston Street Center, 273 Bowery. Register here.

NOV. 17

Morning Fitness at Fort Tryon Park: Walking, stretching and strengthening exercises. 7:30-8:30 a.m., FREE. Heather Garden, Cabrini Boulevard and Fort Washington Avenue. Info: 212-795-1388

New York Road Runners Open Run: A 2.5- to 3-mile run in Silver Lake Park. 7-8 p.m., FREE. Meet at the bridge at Victory Boulevard and Eddy Road in Silver Lake Park, Staten Island.

Turkey Trot: This 5K indoor treadmill race at all New York Health & Racquet Club locations in NYC supports the Armory Foundation. Open to members and nonmembers. Times vary, $10. Register here.