Yoga with a soundtrack

Want some bass with that downward dog? At these New York studios and venues, you can practice your flow while a DJ provides the soundtrack.

Verboten

For the past year, this Williamsburg club has been turning over its wood-floored Control Room for a yoga class two nights a week. Willkommen Deep House Yoga is set to deep house music from DJs George Faya and Tasha Blank. Do your sun salutations and warrior poses under the lights on the complimentary Lululemon mats, and refresh with a smoothie or coconut water afterward. Mondays and Tuesdays at 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., $20; 54 N. 11th St., Williamsburg, verbotennewyork.com

Y7

This Williamsburg studio recently expanded its candlelit, hour-long hot yoga classes to Manhattan, opening a third location in the Flatiron District earlier this month, on top of its SoHo spot at The Monster Cycle. Its Vinyasa class is sequenced to a soundtrack that ranges from Stevie Wonder to The Weeknd, with studios heated between 80-90 degrees for a sweaty practice. $22/class; 240 Kent Ave., Williamsburg, 182 Lafayette St., 25 W. 23rd St., 4th Fl., 646-820-0781, y7-studio.com

Yoga House Party

For one-night only, The Yoga Room will host this hour-long yoga class, led by yogis Victor Cotto and Dina Ivas, while DJ Anna Morgan spins feel-good, uplifting tunes and disco lights set the party atmosphere. After the workout, the party continues with wine. May 1, 8:30-10 p.m., $40 (includes mat/towel rental and drinks); Workout Factory, 10-25 48th Ave., Long Island City, the-yoga-room.com