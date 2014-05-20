LATEST PAPER
Zumba, yoga and more: health calendar, May 21-27

Get moving with Zumba this week.

Get moving with Zumba this week.

WEDNESDAY

Sitting Chi Breath and Stretch: Learn basic chi (energy) movements that help reduce stress and promote relaxation, including stretches, breathing techniques and energy meditation. 5:30-6:30 p.m., FREE. EmblemHealth Neighborhood Care, 215 W. 125th St. Info and RSVP: 866-469-0999

Emblem Healthy Living -- Zumba: Latin-inspired, total-body workout combining aerobics and popular dance moves. 6-7 p.m., FREE. Holy Trinity Church, 20 Cumming St. Info and RSVP: 877-444-3674

THURSDAY

Sweet Success: A mind, body and spirit approach to diabetes management. 4-6:30 p.m., FREE. EmblemHealth Neighborhood Care, 215 W. 125th St. Info and RSVP: 646-574-6140

Yoga in Bryant Park: YogaWorks instructors lead the outdoor workout on the lawn. Athleta yoga mats available. 6-7 p.m., FREE. Byant Park, 40 W. 40th St. Info and RSVP: Yoga.bryantpark.org

FRIDAY

Bed Aerobics: Workout routine that combines deep stretches and muscle toning calisthenics to improve flexibility, build strength and burn fat. 5-6:30 p.m., FREE. EmblemHealth Neighborhood Care, 215 W. 125th St. Info and RSVP: 866-469-0999

Emblem Healthy Living -- Cross Training: Calorie-burning workout incorporating different techniques to engage various muscle groups including resistance training, yoga and cardiovascular exercises. 7-8 p.m., FREE. St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 157 Saint Paul's Place, Flatbush. Info and RSVP: 866-205-7860

SATURDAY

Intro to Tai Chi and Quigong: Experience the healing benefits of tai chi. Wear comfortable, loose-fitting clothes. 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., FREE. EmblemHealth Neighborhood Care, 215 W. 125th St. Info and RSVP: 866-469-0999

EmblemHealth Live Healthy -- Yoga: Mimi-for-Me Yoga instructors lead a basic yoga class for all levels. 9-10 a.m., FREE. Renaissance Charter School, 35-59 81st St., Jackson Heights. Info and RSVP: 866-205-7864

SUNDAY

Candlelit Yoga: Yoga session in a relaxing candlelit room. 7-8 p.m. and 8:30-9:30 p.m., $10 (suggested donation). Yoga to the People, 12 Saint Marks Place. Info: 917-573-9642

Tai Chi: Join Silvana Pizzuti to learn this slow-moving martial art practice. 8-9 a.m., FREE. Soldiers and Sailors Monument in Riverside Park, W. 89th Street and Riverside Drive. Info: 311

MONDAY

EmblemHealth Live Healthy -- Cardio Kickboxing with Roman: Kick, punch, block and move in this total-body workout. 5:30-6:30 p.m., FREE. Houston Street Center, 273 Bowery. Info and RSVP: 866-653-1904

Shape Up NYC -- Couch to 5K: A beginner program for the aspiring runner, this class will combine running, walking, and conditioning exercises to get you in shape for long distance running. 6-7 p.m., FREE. Al Oerter Recreation Center, 131-40 Fowler Ave. in Flushing Meadows Corona Park. Info and RSVP: 212-360-3300

TUESDAY

Eating for Health: Discover how to eat right while still enjoying your meals, including tips for healthy eating on a budget and cooking demos. 5:30-6:30 p.m., FREE. EmblemHealth Neighborhood Care, 215 W. 125th St. Info and RSVP: 866-469-0999

Senior Yoga Class: For adults 60 and older. In case of rain, class moves to the John Jay Park Bath House. 10:30-11:30 a.m., FREE. John Jay Park, E. 77th Street and Cherokee Place. Info and RSVP: 718-760-6999

