New pier to open at Hudson River Park for the first time in ten years

For the first time in ten years, a new pier is opening at Hudson River Park.

The Hudson River Park Trust announced that on Sept. 30, Pier 26 will open to the public. The pier will serve as a new open space resource as New York City continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The incredible transformation of Pier 26 into a world-class ecological, educational, and recreational resource is a testament to the corporate, civic, and community leadership behind this project and an example of the powerful role public-private partnerships can play to help improve quality of life for communities,” said New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner and Hudson River Park Trust Chair Basil Seggos. “The millions of visitors drawn to Hudson River Park each year will enjoy the pier’s state-of-the-art amenities for generations to come, and with improved access countless children now have the opportunity to learn unforgettable lessons about the Hudson River.”

Located between Hubert and N Moore Streets in Tribeca, Pier 26 features a Tide Deck for educational and ecological programming. Along with indigenous plantings representing varied coastal communities, the Tide Deck is intended to heighten awareness of the wildlife and habitat found within the Park and the Estuarine Sanctuary included within its borders. The Pier also features a short habitat walk that leads visitors through five native ecological zones: woodland forest, coastal grassland, maritime scrub, rocky tidal zone, and the Hudson River. Other features include a sunning lawn, a sports court, and multiple lounge areas with water views.

Pier 26 was developed and is operated by the Hudson River Park Trust, a New York State public benefit corporation charged with the design, construction and stewardship of Hudson River Park, which runs from just north of Chambers to 59th Street. The $37.7 million project was funded by Citi, the Lower Manhattan Development Corporation (LMDC) and the City of New York. Design funds for the tide deck were provided by New York State’s Environmental Protection Fund.

“Pier 26 is another step in the remarkable evolution of Hudson River Park into a premier open space for all New Yorkers and visitors to enjoy,” said Deputy Mayor for Housing and Economic Development Vicki Been. “The pandemic demonstrates the importance of access to outdoor space, and the completion of this beautiful new space expands that access. Thanks to Citi, Hudson River Park Trust, and the Lower Manhattan Development Corporation, Pier 26 transforms another section of Manhattan’s post-industrial waterfront into a beacon for well-being and health.”

The opening of Pier 26 marks an important post-9/11 rebuilding milestone for Lower Manhattan. In 2010, the Lower Manhattan Development Corporation funded construction of piers 25 and 26 as part of its ongoing rebuilding efforts in the neighborhood. The adjacent Pier 25 is the most heavily used pier in Hudson River Park. The opening of Pier 26 comes as the Trust spearheads approximately $1 billion in public/private partnerships in ongoing construction toward completion of the Park.

“Congratulations to The Hudson River Park Trust on the opening of Pier 26 today,” said Council Speaker Corey Johnson. “Access to open space remains essential for the public health of all New Yorkers and the pandemic has highlighted the urgent need to always be improving parks and green spaces. The opening of Pier 26 is an exciting and timely addition to New York’s beloved Hudson River Park as our city continues to recover from the coronavirus pandemic’s ongoing impact.”

The Park is open daily from 6 a.m. to 1 a.m.