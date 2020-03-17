Quantcast
FacebookTwitterEmail
Manhattan

Winning Take 5 ticket worth over $56K sold at Manhattan smoke shop

Emily Davenport
3 hours ago
1 min read
Photo via Shutterstock

A top-prize Take 5 ticket was sold at a Manhattan smoke shop, and the winner has yet to claim their prize.

The first prize ticket, worth $56,207, was sold at Bavaro Smoke Shop, located at 664 W 181st Street. The winning numbers for the March 16 drawing was 03, 11, 17, 19, 24.

The five winning numbers for the TAKE 5 game are drawn from a field of one to 39. The Take 5 drawing is televised every day at 11:21 p.m. A Lottery draw game prize of any amount may be claimed up to one year from the date of the drawing.

Emily Davenport

View all posts

You may also like

AMNY Newsletter

Eat it. Drink it. Do it. Tackle the city, with our help.