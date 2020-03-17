Winning Take 5 ticket worth over $56K sold at Manhattan smoke shop

A top-prize Take 5 ticket was sold at a Manhattan smoke shop, and the winner has yet to claim their prize.

The first prize ticket, worth $56,207, was sold at Bavaro Smoke Shop, located at 664 W 181st Street. The winning numbers for the March 16 drawing was 03, 11, 17, 19, 24.

The five winning numbers for the TAKE 5 game are drawn from a field of one to 39. The Take 5 drawing is televised every day at 11:21 p.m. A Lottery draw game prize of any amount may be claimed up to one year from the date of the drawing.