Former President Obama tests positive for COVID-19, experiencing mild symptoms

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Former President Barack Obama said on Sunday he had tested positive for COVID-19 and was feeling fine other than a scratchy throat.

“I’ve had a scratchy throat for a couple days, but am feeling fine otherwise,” Obama wrote on Twitter.

“Michelle and I are grateful to be vaccinated and boosted, and she has tested negative,” he added.

The former president stressed the importance of getting the COVID-19 vaccine: “It’s a reminder to get vaccinated if you haven’t already, even as cases go down.”

Obama, America’s first Black president, served as the nation’s 44th commander-in-chief between 2009 and 2017.