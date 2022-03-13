Former President Obama tests positive for COVID-19, experiencing mild symptoms

Former President Barack Obama said on Sunday he had tested positive for COVID-19 and was feeling fine other than a scratchy throat.

“I’ve had a scratchy throat for a couple days, but am feeling fine otherwise,” Obama wrote on Twitter.

“Michelle and I are grateful to be vaccinated and boosted, and she has tested negative,” he added.

The former president stressed the importance of getting the COVID-19 vaccine: “It’s a reminder to get vaccinated if you haven’t already, even as cases go down.”

Obama, America’s first Black president, served as the nation’s 44th commander-in-chief between 2009 and 2017.