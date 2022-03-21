Bronx man arrested for fatally slashing lover’s throat in apartment

Detectives cuffed a Bronx man Sunday night on charges that he fatally slashed his lover’s throat following an apparent domestic dispute, law enforcement sources said.

Nashan Walsh, 35, faces murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon charges for killing Bjana James, 37, in her second-floor apartment within the Betances Houses at 400 East 147th St. in the South Bronx early on Saturday morning.

According to sources familiar with the case, Walsh was picked up hours later on March 19 at Lincoln Hospital, where he was treated for drug use after allegedly assaulting EMS workers. Detectives then brought him to the 40th Precinct for further questioning, leading to his arrest for James’ murder.

Officers from the 40th Precinct and NYPD PSA 7 found Bjana James, 37, unconscious and unresponsive inside her second-floor apartment at about 2:38 a.m. on March 19.

According to sources familiar with the investigation, the victim’s brother first came upon the gruesome scene while conducting a wellness check that morning after not hearing from her in several days.

Police said James’ lifeless body was located on her living room sofa. A knife was also found nearby.

There were no signs of forced entry at the location or any property removed, law enforcement sources said.