Bronx man takes fatal bullet to neck near apartment building

A 36-year-old man was shot dead in front of an apartment building in the Bronx on Saturday morning, police reported.

Law enforcement sources said the homicide happened at about 2:19 a.m. on Nov. 27 in front of 600 Thwaites Place in Allerton.

Officers from the 49th Precinct, in responding to a 911 call about the shooting, found the victim unconscious and unresponsive with a bullet wound to his neck.

Responding EMS units pronounced the wounded man dead at the scene. Police have withheld his identity, pending family notification.

Detectives continue to search for the suspect responsible for the murder. No arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the homicide can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.