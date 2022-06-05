Bronx man found shot in the head inside vehicle: NYPD

Police found a man shot in the head in the Bronx Sunday morning.

Cops discovered the 34-year-old victim with a gunshot wound on the left side of his head, in a car at Wilder Avenue and Cranford Avenue in Wakefield just before 8:40 a.m. on June 5.

Paramedics rushed to the scene and pronounced the man dead.

The NYPD has not yet released the victim’s identity, because they are waiting to first notify his family.

Cops deemed the incident a homicide, but have not made any arrests and continue to investigate.