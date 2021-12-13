Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Detectives are looking for the suspect behind a deadly stabbing at a station on the 2 line in the Bronx early Monday morning.

Police said the unidentified male victim was fatally attacked during a dispute at the 241st Street station, above the intersection of 241st Street and White Plains Road, in Wakefield at about 12:41 a.m. on Dec. 13.

Officers from the 47th Precinct and NYPD Transit District 12, in responding to a 911 call, found the victim stabbed in the torso.

EMS rushed the victim to Montefiore Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead a short time later. Police have withheld his identity, pending family notification.

Based on a preliminary investigation, police learned that the victim had gotten into a verbal argument with the unidentified attacker moments before he was stabbed.

After attacking the man, the suspect fled the station in an unknown direction, authorities said.

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, police reported.

