Bronx man shot dead in apartment building lobby: police

Detectives are looking for the suspect who killed a Bronx man shot dead in his apartment building lobby early on Thursday morning.

Police said the murder happened at about 12:14 a.m. on March 10 near the entrance to 730 East 227th St. in Wakefield.

Officers from the 47th Precinct, in responding to a 911 call about a man shot, found the 46-year-old man with a bullet wound to his chest.

EMS rushed him to Jacobi Hospital, where he died a short time later. Police have withheld his identity, pending family notification.

Sources familiar with the investigation said the victim had an active order of protection out against his landlord stemming from an ongoing dispute.

Detectives are interviewing the landlord as part of their inquiry. At this point, sources said, the landlord has not identified as a prime suspect.

Police have not yet pinpointed a specific motive for the homicide, or provided a description of the shooter. No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the homicide can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.