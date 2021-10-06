Bronx man gunned down outside housing complex: NYPD

Cops in the Bronx are looking for the shooter who murdered a 31-year-old man at a public housing complex early on Wednesday morning.
Officers from the 40th Precinct and NYPD PSA 7 found the victim with a bullet wound to his torso in front of the Jackson Houses at 300 East 158th St. in Melrose at about 4:37 a.m. on Oct. 6.
EMS rushed the victim to Lincoln Hospital, where he died a short time later. Police have withheld his identity, pending family notification.
Sources familiar with the investigation said the victim got into a dispute with the shooter moments before the suspect drew their weapon and opened fire.
Reports indicated that the perpetrator fled the scene on a bicycle, but police sources could not confirm that detail at this time. Authorities did not have a description of the suspect.
No arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, police said.
Anyone with information regarding the homicide can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.