Bronx man gunned down outside housing complex: NYPD

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Cops in the Bronx are looking for the shooter who murdered a 31-year-old man at a public housing complex early on Wednesday morning.

Officers from the 40th Precinct and NYPD PSA 7 found the victim with a bullet wound to his torso in front of the Jackson Houses at 300 East 158th St. in Melrose at about 4:37 a.m. on Oct. 6.

EMS rushed the victim to Lincoln Hospital, where he died a short time later. Police have withheld his identity, pending family notification.

Sources familiar with the investigation said the victim got into a dispute with the shooter moments before the suspect drew their weapon and opened fire.

Reports indicated that the perpetrator fled the scene on a bicycle, but police sources could not confirm that detail at this time. Authorities did not have a description of the suspect.

No arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the homicide can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.