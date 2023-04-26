Bronx police pursuit ends with chaotic crashes, totaled SUV

The investigation continues into a Bronx police pursuit that ended in chaos Tuesday evening when an alleged SUV thief crashed his ride, and an NYPD cruiser collided with a scooter rider.

The dramatic series of events began just after 5 p.m., on April 25 according to sources familiar with the investigation. The NYPD was apparently seeking the driver of a stolen SUV from Yonkers when officers in the Bronx spotted the hot wheels traveling through the South Bronx.

However, the driver was reportedly able to evade police before crashing into a truck on East 143rd Street and 3rd Avenue, flipping the vehicle onto its side and sending shattered glass over the roadway.

The unnamed reckless driver continued his terrible trip until it abruptly came to a swift stop when he collided with a tractor trailer mere minutes later on East 149th Street. The driver was transported to Lincoln Hospital in critical condition, police reported.

During the mayhem, officers in a police cruiser were apparently attempting to clear the roadways near 138th Street and Brook Avenue when their vehicle collided with a 27-year-old scooter driver at the intersection.

Police reported that the man suffered minor injuries, and everybody involved in the collision were expected to make a full recovery.

Members of the NYPD Collision Investigation Squad were observed at the scene where the SUV crashed into the tractor trailer, combing over the incident late into the night.