One dead, two injured after Belt Parkway crash involving Access-A-Ride

A young woman is dead after a car crash on the Belt Parkway Saturday morning.

Authorities say a 20-year-old man was driving a 2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer westbound on the Belt near exit 15 in Brooklyn at around 9:50 am on July 3 when he conducted a lane change, lost control of the vehicle, and struck a guard rail.

When the driver lost control of the Chevy, he also cut off a 2019 Ford Access-A-Ride being operated by a 60-year-old man. The driver of the Access-A-Ride then steered to the right, cops said, drove onto a grass embankment and overturned.

The Chevy’s passenger, 21-year-old Perrion Thompson of Jamaica, Queens, was ejected from the vehicle.

First responders found the woman unconscious and unresponsive with severe trauma to the head and body. Both drivers suffered only minor injuries.

All victims were taken to Brookdale Hospital, where the young woman was pronounced dead.

The NYPD Highway Collision Investigation Squad is conducting an investigation. The drivers’ names have not yet been released by police.