Violent Bronx rapist choked out, sexually assaulted woman in apartment building: cops

Detectives are looking for the violent Bronx rapist who choked a woman unconscious, then sexually assaulted her inside an apartment building on Friday afternoon.

The NYPD released video footage Saturday morning showing part of the attack, as well as the suspect standing inside a nearby bodega before it occurred.

Law enforcement sources said the rape happened at about 3:30 p.m. on March 11 in the vicinity of Davidson Avenue and West 190th Street in Fordham Manor.

Police said the perpetrator approached the 27-year-old woman from behind and put her in a chokehold. The video shows the creep wrapping his arms around her neck inside a hallway, then dragging her backwards until they are out of the camera’s view.

Authorities said the victim briefly lost consciousness moments later. After being knocked out, police noted, the suspect raped her, then fled the scene on foot southbound along Davidson Avenue.

The incident was reported to the 52nd Precinct. The victim was treated at a local hospital for various injuries, including lacerations to her nose and mouth.

Police described the suspect as a man with a dark complexion who wore a multi-colored du-rag, a black hooded sweater, black jeans and black-and-white sneakers while carrying a red-and-black backpack.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.