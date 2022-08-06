SEE IT: Smash-and-grab Bronx robbers steal $2.15 million in diamond jewelry from store in just 20 seconds: cops

A group of Bronx robbers executed a fast, smash-and-grab robbery of a store on Friday afternoon, stealing more than $2 million in diamond jewelry in just 20 seconds.

The NYPD released video of the daring daytime robbery on Aug. 5 of Rocco’s Jewelry, located at 2521 Webster Ave. in Fordham Manor.

Police said the trouble began at about 2:38 p.m. on Friday afternoon, when the first perpetrator — a man in a white t-shirt, black jeans, black sneakers and black sunglasses — approached the store and was buzzed inside by an employee.

That individual, cops said, held the door open while three men wearing dark-colored clothing, masks and gloves rushed inside.

As shown in the surveillance camera footage, the crew wasted no time in their brazen operation. One suspect took a mallet to the glass display cases, smashing them open so his colleagues can grab the jewelry contained within.

Meanwhile, the perpetrator who had the door to the store opened for him remained outside, acting as a lookout.

The three masked robbers shoved the stolen, high-end loot into a red Doordash delivery bag. Within 20 seconds, they were out the door; the four suspects were last seen heading southbound along Webster Avenue.

The incident was reported to the 46th Precinct. The store employee was not injured in caper.

An investigation determined that the bandits got away with $2.15 million in hot rocks and other jewelry items, police reported.

So far, no arrests have been made in the case, police reported.

Anyone with information regarding the heist can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.