Bronx shooters on scooter open fire, injure two men: cops

Two Bronx shooters riding on a scooter opened fire on a pair of men and injured them on Friday night, police reported.

Law enforcement sources said the shooting happened at about 10:33 p.m. on Nov. 11 near the corner of Bush Street and Creston Avenue in Mount Hope.

Officers from the 46th Precinct, in responding to calls for help, found the victims — both men in their 20s — with gunshot wounds at the location, authorities said.

One of the victims took a bullet to his stomach, while the other was hit in the back, police sources reported. The circumstances leading up to their shooting were not yet known.

EMS rushed both victims to St. Barnabas Hospital for treatment of their injuries, which were not considered life-threatening, authorities said.

Meanwhile, police are still looking for the unknown gunmen who were last seen fleeing on a motorized scooter heading northbound on Grand Concourse.

No arrests have been made thus far in the ongoing investigation, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.