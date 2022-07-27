Bronx shooting outside bodega leaves man shot in head

A Bronx shooting outside a bodega early on Wednesday morning left a 20-year-old man shot in the head, police reported.

Two suspects connected to the shooting remain at large, law enforcement sources said.

According to authorities, the violence happened at about 4:10 a.m. on July 27 outside the grocery store at 717 East 187th St. in Belmont.

Officers from the 48th Precinct, in responding to reports of the shooting, found the victim shot twice in the head, and once in the hip.

EMS rushed him to St. Barnabas Hospital in “very critical condition,” according to WABC-TV. However, police sources said the victim is not likely to die.

The motive for the shooting remains unknown and under investigation, cops said.

Meanwhile, detectives are searching for the two suspects: one dressed in all white clothing, and the other dressed in all black garb, according to law enforcement sources.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.