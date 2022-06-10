Man found shot multiple times at Bronx pharmacy: NYPD

Police are investigating the death of a man who was found shot multiple times in the Bronx on Thursday.

According to the NYPD, officers responded to a 911 call regarding a man shot at Amazing Pharmacy, located at 595 East Tremont Avenue, on June 9. Upon their arrival, police found a 27-year-old man unconscious and unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds to his body and torso.

Paramedics rushed the victim to St. Barnabas Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His identity is being withheld pending family notification.

No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is ongoing.