Two cops shot in the Bronx, suspect also wounded in exchange: reports

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Police are investigating a shooting in the Bronx on Wednesday night that left two police officers injured, law enforcement sources said.

The suspect who opened fire on them was injured when the officers returned fire, sources familiar with the investigation said.

Cops said the violence erupted at about 8:03 p.m. in the vicinity of East 187th Street and Beaumont Avenue in Belmont.

According to authorities, officers from the 48th Precinct responded to an apartment nearby after receiving a 911 call about a man armed with a gun.

Upon arriving at the scene, police sources said, an unidentified individual opened fire upon them. One of the officers was struck in the arm, while the other was hit in the back and shoulder area.

Police reportedly returned fire, striking the suspect in the torso.

EMS rushed both officers to St. Barnabas Hospital, and they are expected to survive, NY1 News reported.

The suspect is also undergoing treatment at St. Barnabas Hospital and is now in police custody, law enforcement sources said.

Investigators recovered the firearm that the shooter allegedly used at the scene, sources said.

A massive police investigation remains ongoing in the immediate vicinity of the shooting. The NYPD advised residents on Twitter to avoid the area, if possible.

City Council Member Oswald Feliz, who represents the area, posted a photo of the crime scene on his Twitter account, and said he was “grateful” for the cops who “risk their lives to keep us safe.”

Cop shot at in my district, right before Thanksgiving. As someone who reps a high-crime district, will always be grateful for the @NYPDnews. While “politicians” who live in crime-free neighborhoods attack them for corny political points, cops risk their lives to keep us safe. pic.twitter.com/yTSZrXnzvM — Oswald Feliz (@OswaldFeliz) November 25, 2021

This is a developing story; check amNY.com later for further updates.