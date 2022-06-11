Bronx shooting at public park leaves man dead

A Bronx shooting victim died after being gunned down inside a public park early Saturday morning, police reported.

Delijah Farmer, 21, of Crotona Park North took a fatal bullet to his torso in the vicinity of Tremont Park, at the corner of Arthur Avenue and East 175th Street, at about 3:23 a.m. on June 11.

Officers from the 48th Precinct found the wounded Farmer while responding to a 911 call about a shooting at the location.

EMS rushed the victim to St. Barnabas Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police sources said few details about the shooting were available, and that Farmer was uncooperative with detectives prior to his passing.

Crime scene detectives did recover one 9mm shell casing at the scene.

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the homicide can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.