Bronx shooting leaves man dead steps away from his home

Detectives are looking for the suspect behind a Bronx shooting on Monday night that claimed a 28-year-old man’s life.

Police said Shawn Pressley, 28, of Prospect Avenue in Morrisania was found fatally shot in front of an apartment complex near his residence, at 818 Home St., at 9:14 p.m. on July 25.

Officers from the 42nd Precinct, in responding to a 911 call at the location, discovered Pressley shot in the back of the head.

EMS rushed the victim to Lincoln Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the homicide can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.