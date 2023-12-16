Bronx stabbing suspect still at large as victim fights for life

The suspect in a stabbing of a Bronx senior on Dec. 15, 2023.

Police in the Bronx are looking for the suspect who stabbed a senior at a store on Friday afternoon and left him critically wounded.

Law enforcement sources said the attack occurred at about 12:33 p.m. on Dec. 15 at a beauty supply store located at 3706 White Plains Road in Olinville.

According to police, the perpetrator entered the location, approached the 70-year-old male victim, and repeatedly stabbed him in the torso.

Following the bloody attack, cops said, the attacker fled the shop on foot and was last seeing heading southbound along White Plains Road.

The incident was reported to the 47th Precinct. EMS rushed the victim to Jacobi Hospital in critical condition.

On Friday night, the NYPD released images of the attacker, whom they described as a man with a dark complexion who wore a black mask, a gray jacket and dark pants.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

Year-to-date through Dec. 10, the 47th Precinct tallied a 17.9% increase in felony assaults, according to the most recent CompStat report, with 824 attacks reported, up from the 699 logged at the same point in 2022.