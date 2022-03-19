Construction crew finds human remains near Hutchinson River Parkway in the Bronx

In a scene seemingly ripped from a “Law & Order” episode, a construction crew came across human remains discarded along the Hutchinson River Parkway in the Bronx on Friday afternoon, according to police.

Law enforcement sources said the gruesome discovery occurred in a wooded area along the northbound side of the parkway near Exit 3 (Orchard Beach/City Island) at about 12:28 p.m. on March 18.

According to authorities, the construction workers called 911 after finding a human skull while surveying the area for the construction of a new exit ramp.

Officers from the 45th Precinct responded and located the skull and other decomposed remains. Preliminarily, sources familiar with the investigation said, the remains appear to be that of a senior woman.

It’s not known how long the decomposing body had been at the location. The remains were brought to the Medical Examiner’s office for further investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the case can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.