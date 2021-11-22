Knife-wielding suspect sought for stabbing man in Bronx bar: NYPD

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The NYPD is looking for a suspect who stabbed a man during a fight in the Bronx last month.

According to police, at 4;40 a.m. on Oct. 6 the suspect was inside Tequila & Rum, located at 2443 East Tremont Avenue, got into a dispute with a 31-year-old man. The dispute turned physical and the suspect pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim multiple times.

The suspect then fled the scene. He was once a frequent patron of the bar, but has not returned since the incident.

The victim sustained nine stab wounds to his body and transported himself to NYC Health and Hospitals/Jacobi in stable condition.

The suspect has been identified as 24-year-old Yefri Toribio. He is described as having a medium build, a medium complexion and black hair, standing 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighing 200 pounds. The NYPD released a photo of Toribio taken from social media:

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers. nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.