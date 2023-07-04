Deadly Bronx stabbing linked to apparent love triangle; suspect questioned, police say

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Bronx detectives are questioning the suspect behind a deadly stabbing early on Tuesday morning that appears to stem from a love triangle, law enforcement sources said.

Police said the bloodshed occurred at 3:17 a.m. on July 4 in front of a home on the 3200 block of Radio Drive in Country Club.

Officers from the 45th Precinct, in responding to a 911 call about a man stabbed, found the victim, a 26-year-old man at the location with knife wounds to his torso.

Based on a preliminary investigation, police learned that the victim was with his girlfriend when the suspect, a 21-year-old man, showed up on the scene. The perpetrator, sources familiar with the case said, appears to be the girlfriend’s ex.

According to police, the victim and suspect became engaged in a heated verbal argument. The words then turned deadly when the suspect stabbed the victim about the body, then fled the scene inside a vehicle.

EMS rushed the wounded victim to Jacobi Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later. Police have withheld his identity, pending family notification.

Police later tracked down and took the male suspect into custody; he was brought him to the 45th Precinct stationhouse for interrogation.

Charges against the man are pending the results of the ongoing investigation, authorities said.