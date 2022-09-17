Two suspects sought in Bronx stabbing that left man dead

The search continues for two suspects behind a deadly Bronx stabbing on Friday night that claimed a 27-year-old man’s life.

Police said the murder happened at about 9:46 p.m. on Sept. 16 in the area of Bruckner Boulevard and Wilkinson Avenue in Pelham Bay.

Officers from the 45th Precinct, in responding to a 911 call about an assault in progress, found the victim at the location with multiple stab wounds to his torso.

The circumstances surrounding the stabbing were not immediately known. Police sources said that eyewitnesses reported seeing three unknown men wearing dark-colored hooded sweatshirts fleeing the scene after the attack.

EMS rushed the victim to Jacobi Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later. The NYPD has not yet released his identity, pending family notification.

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, law enforcement sources said.

Anyone with information regarding the homicide can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.