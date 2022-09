Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

A driver struck and critically injured a man trying to walk across the Major Deegan Expressway in a Bronx crash early Saturday morning, according to police.

The 31-year-old man crossed the highway near Jerome Avenue where the road cuts through Van Cortlandt Park at 2:08 a.m. on Sept. 10, when the motorist heading south hit him, cops said.

Paramedics rushed the pedestrian to Saint Barnabas Hospital in critical condition.

The driver stayed on the scene and police did not make any arrests.