Bronx

Four men stabbed outside Boys and Girls Club in the Bronx

By
comments
Posted on
Bronx stabbing
File photo/Steve Sanchez

Police are questioning four men who were stabbed outside a Boys and Girls Club location in the Bronx early Saturday morning.

Law enforcement sources said the incident occurred at about 4:12 a.m. at 1835 University Ave. in Morris Heights, the location of the Kips Bay Boys and Girls Club.

Officers from the 46th Precinct located the four individuals at the scene. Police sources said three of the individuals were 26-year-old men — one stabbed in the neck, another slashed in the face, and the third stabbed in the chest.

The fourth wounded man, aged 27, was stabbed in the back, authorities said.

All four were taken to local hospitals for treatment — and then into police custody for further questioning about the incident, NYPD sources reported.

The circumstances surrounding the multiple stabbing are not yet known and remain under investigation, police said.

