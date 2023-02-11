A Bronx man faces murder charges after allegedly shooting four individuals steps away from a public park on Friday afternoon.

Law enforcement sources said the gunfire erupted at around 2:30 p.m. on Feb. 10 near Walter Gladwin Park, in the vicinity of East Tremont and Hughes Avenue in Crotona.

Police said 24-year-old Jeremiah Smith, of East 176th Street in the Bronx, was shot in the torso and declared dead at St. Barnabas Hospital.

A second victim, a 37-year-old man, was also shot in the torso and is listed in critical condition at St. Barnabas. The other two men were also taken to St. Barnabas and are listed in stable condition, with one victim (a 36-year-old man) shot in the ankle and the other (a 58-year-old man) hit in the buttocks.

Officers from the 48th Precinct responded to the incident. Police apprehended the shooting suspect, 51-year-old Salvatore Rivera of East 178th Street, following a brief standoff at a location on East 176th Street.

Rivera was charged with murder, manslaughter, assault and criminal possession of a weapon.

This is a developing story; check with amNY.com later for further updates.

With reporting by Dean Moses