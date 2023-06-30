Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Bronx detectives are questioning a person of interest connected to a homeless man’s deadly stabbing early on Friday morning.

Law enforcement sources said the homicide happened at about 12:16 a.m. on June 30 near the corner of West 236th Street and Broadway in Kingsbridge.

Officers from the 50th Precinct, in responding to a 911 call about an assault, found 52-year-old Richard Roberts, undomiciled, with multiple stab wounds to his body.

Police believe Roberts was attacked after getting involved in a dispute with the person of interest, a 58-year-old man. Sources familiar with the investigation said that it appears the victim and person of interest knew each other.

Responding officers also recovered a knife at the scene, law enforcement sources noted.

EMS rushed Roberts to NewYork-Presbyterian Allen Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

At the scene, police apprehended the person of interest and took him into custody for further questioning.

Charges against him are pending the results of the ongoing investigation, the NYPD reported.