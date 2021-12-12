Late-night Bronx shooting leaves man dead at housing complex

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A 37-year-old man lost his life in a Bronx shooting late on Saturday night, police reported.

John Salgado, 37, of Gunther Avenue in Williamsbridge took bullets to his face, chest and both legs in front of 1385 Washington Ave., within the Morris Houses, in Claremont at about 10:59 p.m. on Dec. 11.

As of Sunday morning, police offered few details about the circumstances leading up to the shooting. A source familiar with the case said an unknown individual walked up to Salgado, pulled the trigger and fled.

Officers from the 42nd Precinct and NYPD PSA 7 found the wounded Salgado at the location while responding to a 911 call about the shooting.

EMS rushed the victim to BronxCare Health System, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.