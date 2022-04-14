Quantcast
Bronx

Man arrested for slashing NYPD safety agent at Bronx elementary school

A man with a bloody knife in his hand
Photo via Getty Images

Charges are pending against a man accused of slashing an NYPD school safety agent at a Bronx elementary school on Thursday morning.

Police said the incident happened at about 7:40 a.m. on April 14 at P.S. 69, located at 560 Theriot Ave. in Clason Point.

According to law enforcement sources, the perpetrator entered the building and got into an argument with a teacher in an apparent attempt to remove a child from class.

Authorities said the school safety agent, a 55-year-old man, attempted to break up the argument. That’s when the suspect pulled out a sharp instrument and slashed the agent in the neck. 

Following the attack, cops said, the assailant fled inside a black Toyota zip car, but was apprehended a short time later.

EMS rushed the injured agent to Jacobi Hospital for treatment of injuries not considered life-threatening.

