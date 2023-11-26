Man, woman, and child found dead inside Bronx apartment building

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Detectives are investigating after authorities say a man, woman, and child were found dead inside of a Bronx apartment building on Sunday morning.

According to police sources, cops made the grim discovery on Nov. 26 at around 6:40 a.m. inside of 674 East 136th Street. Sources familiar with the investigation reported that officers from the 40th Precinct found a 38-year-old man dead in the building’s hallway in a pool of blood. The victim had apparently suffered a stab wound to the chest.

A resident of the building found the body of the man, who is also believed to reside at the location, and called the police. A neighbor told amNewYork Metro that the victim was found on the first floor.

During the investigation reports emerged that a person may have barricaded themselves inside an apartment near where the body was found. However, upon gaining access first responders came upon more bodies. Police say a 33-year-0ld woman, and a 5-year-old boy were found dead inside the home. The Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the cause of death.

A large crime scene was established with leagues of cops and several members of the Medical Examiner’s Office. The location was extremely active with police urging the public to stay clear of the area.