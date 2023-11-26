Quantcast
Bronx

Man, woman, and child found dead inside Bronx apartment building

Police investigate after a man was found dead inside of a Bronx apartment building on Nov. 26.
Photo by Dean Moses

Detectives are investigating after authorities say a man, woman, and child were found dead inside of a Bronx apartment building on Sunday morning.

According to police sources, cops made the grim discovery on Nov. 26 at around 6:40 a.m. inside of 674 East 136th Street. Sources familiar with the investigation reported that officers from the 40th Precinct found a 38-year-old man dead in the building’s hallway in a pool of blood. The victim had apparently suffered a stab wound to the chest. 

A resident of the building found the body of the man, who is also believed to reside at the location, and called the police. A neighbor told amNewYork Metro that the victim was found on the first floor. 

Police investigate after a man, woman, and child were found dead inside of a Bronx apartment building on Nov. 26.Photo by Dean Moses
Police investigate after a man, woman, and child was found dead inside of a Bronx apartment building on Nov. 26. Photo by Dean Moses

During the investigation reports emerged that a person may have barricaded themselves inside an apartment near where the body was found. However, upon gaining access first responders came upon more bodies. Police say a 33-year-0ld woman, and a 5-year-old boy were found dead inside the home. The Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the cause of death.

A large crime scene was established with leagues of cops and several members of the Medical Examiner’s Office. The location was extremely active with police urging the public to stay clear of the area.

No arrests have been made and cops did not state if they are looking for a suspect. The investigation remains on going.

crime scene
Police investigate after a man, woman, and child was found dead inside of a Bronx apartment building on Nov. 26.Photo by Dean Moses
Police investigate after a man, woman, and child was found dead inside of a Bronx apartment building on Nov. 26.Photo by Dean Moses

About the Author

Dean Moses

Dean Moses is the Breaking News Editor at amNewYork Metro and resident photographer. He covers NYPD, crime, homelessness, and anything breaking news.

