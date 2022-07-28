Search continues for suspects behind deadly Bronx shooting near bodega

Detectives in the Bronx continue to search for the suspect who shot and killed a man outside a bodega early Wednesday morning.

Jayshua Nivar, 20, of Clay Avenue succumbed to his injuries after being wounded outside the grocery store at 717 East 187th St. in Belmont at about 4:09 a.m. on July 27.

Officers from the 48th Precinct, in responding to reports of the shooting, found Nivar shot twice in the head, and once in the hip.

EMS rushed him to St. Barnabas Hospital, where he later died of his injuries; police sources had reported Nivar was not likely to die, even though published reports indicated he had been listed in “very critical condition” prior to his demise.

The motive for the shooting remains unknown and under investigation, cops said.

Meanwhile, detectives are searching for the two suspects: one dressed in all white clothing, and the other dressed in all black garb, according to law enforcement sources.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.