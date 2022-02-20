Man takes five bullets to the back in deadly Bronx shooting

Police are looking for the killer who gunned down a 44-year-old man in a Bronx shooting on Saturday afternoon.

Police said Angel Ortega, 44, of Rochambeau Avenue in Norwood was gunned down at the corner of East Tremont and Belmont Avenues in Crotona at about 3:17 p.m. on Feb. 19.

Officers from the 48th Precinct, in responding to a 911 call about a man shot, found Ortega at the location with five gunshot wounds to his back.

EMS rushed him to nearby St. Barnabas Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

As of Sunday morning, police did not have any available details regarding a motive for the shooting, or a description of the suspect responsible.

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, authorities said.

Anyone with information regarding the murder can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.