Cops investigating death of man found on Bronx rooftop

Police are investigating the death of a man who was found on a Bronx roof early Friday morning.

Authorities say that at 1:21 a.m. on March 25, police responded to a call regarding a man in need of help on the roof of a home on Daly Avenue near Elsmere Street. Upon their arrival, officers found an unidentified man on the roof landing, unconscious and unresponsive, with no obvious signs of trauma.

Paramedics rush to the location and declared the victim dead at the scene.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death. The investigation is ongoing.