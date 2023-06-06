Subway shove: Man pushed on Bronx train tracks in third such attack in eight days

A subway rider was shoved onto a Bronx train track on Tuesday morning in the third such attack across the city this past week.

According to police sources, the incident happened at approximately 6:15 a.m. on June 6 at the 174th-175th Streets station in Mount Eden.

Sources familiar with the investigation told amNewYork Metro that a 42 year-old intoxicated man was waiting at the southbound B and D line when he apparently got into an altercation with the suspected shover, who police believe to be in his 20s.

The argument reportedly turned physical, with the younger suspect apparently punching the 42-year-old before intentionally pushing him onto the tracks.

Police said the perpetrator immediately fled the station; meanwhile, fellow straphangers helped the man back up to the platform before the next train arrived.

Officers from the NYPD Transit Bureau responded to the incident. The victim suffered a mouth laceration and complained of back pain. He was taken to Lincoln Hospital where he is in stable condition.

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation.

This marks the third subway pushing since May 30 when a 25-year-old homeless man punched and shoved a 54-year-old man onto the tracks of a southbound R train in Sunset Park. On June 5, an 18-year-old woman was also pushed onto the J line at 75 St-Elderts Lane stop on the Brooklyn/Queens border.

The MTA did not comment on the spate of attacks.