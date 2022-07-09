Video shows suspect behind deadly Bronx stabbing following dispute

The NYPD released video footage Saturday morning of the suspect behind a deadly Bronx stabbing earlier this week.

Law enforcement sources said the perpetrator fatally attacked Jorge Valentin, 30, of Monterey Avenue during a dispute near the corner of Schorr Place and Eastchester Road in Pelham Gardens at about 11:39 p.m. on July 6.

Following the stabbing, police learned, Valentin got inside a vehicle and attempted to drive away from the location, but ultimately crashed his ride a short distance away into a utility pole on East Gun Hill Road.

Officers from the 49th Precinct, in responding to a 911 call about an assault with a knife, found Valentin unconscious and unresponsive inside the crashed vehicle. He had suffered numerous stab wounds about his body.

Responding EMS units pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

The video that police released shows the suspect behind the attack walking in front of 1450 Allerton Ave. moments after the stabbing occurred.

Anyone with information regarding the stabbing or the suspect’s whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.