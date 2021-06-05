Alleged drunk driver in Brooklyn dies suddenly in jail cell: NYPD

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Police are investigating why an alleged drunk driver arrested in Brooklyn on Thursday died in his jail cell Friday afternoon.

John Greico, 65, of Bay Street in Staten Island was busted at 10 p.m. on June 3 after officers from the 62nd Precinct observed him allegedly driving recklessly at the corner of Bay 14th Street and Cropsey Avenue in Bath Beach, Brooklyn.

Upon further questioning, the officers observed Greico exhibiting signs of intoxication. They subsequently took him into custody, and brought him to NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn, where he was tested and treated.

Police said Greico was released from the hospital at about 1:25 a.m. on June 4, then brought to the 62nd Precinct stationhouse in Bath Beach for processing. But at 5 p.m. that afternoon, officers at the precinct discovered Greico unconscious and unresponsive in his holding cell.

Law enforcement sources said Greico had no obvious signs of trauma on his bocy. Both police and responding EMS units administered CPR and made efforts to revive him.

Paramedics rushed him to Coney Island Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later. Greico’s body was transported to the Medical Examiner’s office for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

The case has been presented to the NYPD Force Investigation Division for further examination.