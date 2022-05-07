Bigot sought for attacking man in anti-Semitic Brooklyn hate crime

Hate crime detectives need the public’s help in finding a Brooklyn bigot who assaulted a man and shouted anti-Semitic slurs at him on Friday afternoon.

The NYPD released grainy video of the perpetrator behind the hateful assault, which occurred at about 3 p.m. on May 6 in the area of President Street and Utica Avenue in Crown Heights.

According to police, the suspect approached the 32-year-old male victim walking through the area and began punching him about the head. He also kicked him about the legs.

During the assault, cops said, the perpetrator shouted anti-Semitic remarks at the man.

Following the attack, the bigot fled the scene on foot, and was last seen heading westbound toward Schenectady Avenue.

The incident was reported to the 71st Precinct. EMS brought the victim to NYU Langone Health-Cobble Hill, where he was listed in stable condition.

Police describe the hateful assailant as a man in his 30s with a dark complexion and a slim build, standing about 6 feet, 3 inches tall, with short black hair and a beard. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, a gray hooded sweatshirt, black pants and black sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding the hate crime can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.