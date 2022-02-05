Bigoted brute sought for attacking transgender teen near a Brooklyn high school

Detectives in Brooklyn are looking for the bigoted brute who attacked a transgender teen near a high school last month.

Cops said the hate crime happened at about 3:15 p.m. on Jan. 18 in the area of 145 Pennsylvania Ave., the W.H. Maxwell Career and Technical Education High School, in East New York.

Law enforcement sources said the 15-year-old transgender female was walking through the area when the suspect approached and uttered a number of anti-trans statements. He punched the teenager multiple times about the face, then fled the scene in an unknown direction.

The incident was reported to the 75th Precinct. Police said the victim sustained minor injuries to her face, but refused medical attention.

The case was later presented to the NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force. It was one of five hate crimes centered around the victim’s sexual orientation that occurred across New York City last month, according to NYPD statistics.

On Friday night, the NYPD released a photo of the unknown suspect behind the Brooklyn attack.

Anyone with information regarding the assault can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.