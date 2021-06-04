Cops looking for suspect who smeared paint on window of Manhattan’s Black Wall Street Gallery

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force is looking for a suspect that defaced a Lower Manhattan building earlier this week.

According to police, at 5:02 a.m. on May 31 an unknown man smeared white paint on the lower portion of the front window of the Black Wall Street Gallery, located at 26 Mercer Street. The paint was spread to obscure the name of the venue.

The suspect then fled the scene on foot. The investigation by the NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force is ongoing.

Police released surveillance footage of the suspect at the scene:

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.