Man and woman found dead and decomposed in Brooklyn apartment: cops

Two bodies were found dead and decomposed inside of a Brooklyn apartment early Monday evening, according to cops.

Police say officers responded to a 911 call of “possible aided unconscious individuals” inside of 206 Quentin Road in Gravesend at around 6:50 p.m. When authorities arrived, they were informed that a 39-year-old man and a 76-year-old woman were found dead in the apartment’s living room.

Both bodies were decomposed, according to police.

EMS responded and pronounced both victims dead at the scene.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death, and the investigation remains ongoing.

The victims’ identities are being withheld pending family notification, police said. Their relationship was not immediately clear Tuesday morning.