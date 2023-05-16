Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Brooklyn

Man and woman found dead and decomposed in Brooklyn apartment: cops

By
comments
Posted on
GettyImages-482691137-1200×800-1
Getty Images

Two bodies were found dead and decomposed inside of a Brooklyn apartment early Monday evening, according to cops.

Police say officers responded to a 911 call of “possible aided unconscious individuals” inside of 206 Quentin Road in Gravesend at around 6:50 p.m. When authorities arrived, they were informed that a 39-year-old man and a 76-year-old woman were found dead in the apartment’s living room.

Both bodies were decomposed, according to police.

EMS responded and pronounced both victims dead at the scene.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death, and the investigation remains ongoing.

The victims’ identities are being withheld pending family notification, police said. Their relationship was not immediately clear Tuesday morning.

About the Author

Things to do in NYC

Post an Event

View All Events…

Jobs in New York

Add your job

View all jobs…

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC