Brooklyn barbecue shooting leaves 8-year-old boy and three adults injured: cops

Cops are seeking the suspects behind a Brooklyn barbecue shooting on Saturday night that left an 8-year-old boy and three adults injured.

Law enforcement sources said the bullets rang out at about 11:30 p.m. on June 25 during a cookout at 690 Quincy St., in the courtyard of the Stuyvesant Gardens Houses, in Bedford-Stuyvesant.

Officers from the 81st Precinct, in responding to a 911 call about the shooting, found the 8-year-old boy who suffered a graze wound to his leg.

Three other victims — a 27-year-old man and two women, ages 36 and 46 — took bullets to their legs, cops said.

It’s not clear, at this point, whether the victims were the shooters’ intended targets, law enforcement sources said. The motive for the shooting is also unknown.

All four victims were taken to Kings County Hospital and listed in stable condition.

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.