Brooklyn creep gropes, then beats up woman in subway assault investigated as possible anti-LGBTQ hate crime

Brooklyn detectives are looking for the creep who groped and then beat up a 22-year-old woman on a J train last week in an assault now being investigated as a possible hate crime.

The NYPD released video footage Saturday night of the suspect sought for the violent episode that began at the Myrtle Avenue-Broadway station on the J line in Bushwick at 1:15 p.m. on Aug. 17.

According to law enforcement sources, the brute approached the victim on the Manhattan-bound platform and grabbed her buttocks. The suspect and victim then boarded an arriving J train, and engaged in a dispute.

Seconds later, cops said, the perpetrator made anti-LGBTQ remarks, then punched the woman numerous times about her face and body. The suspect remained on the J train before departing at the Essex Street stop on the Lower East Side.

The incident was reported to the 83rd Precinct and NYPD Transit District 33. The victim sought treatment at a local hospital for a fractured nose and other minor injuries.

Police then referred the case to the NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force for further investigation.

As shown in the video, the perpetrator wore a red track suit and white sneakers.

The incident is the second major hate crime in northern Brooklyn last week currently under investigation. Police are also searching for two individuals on a CitiBike who slapped two people in Williamsburg in an antisemitic assault.