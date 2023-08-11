Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Brooklyn

Brooklyn double shooting leaves man dead, another injured and suspect on the lam

By Posted on
NYPD detectives at Brooklyn double shooting scene
A NYPD Detective reacts at the scene of a double shooting that left a man dead and another in stable condition outside of 1566 Sterling Place in Brooklyn on Aug. 10, 2023.
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

The investigation continues Friday into a Brooklyn double shooting on Thursday evening that left a man dead and another seriously injured.

Law enforcement sources said the gun violence erupted at about 5:28 p.m. on Aug. 10 at an apartment building at 1566 Sterling Place in Crown Heights.

Officers from the 77th Precinct, in responding to a 911 call about the shooting, found a 26-year-old man shot in the chest and a 29-year-old man who took a bullet to his thigh.

Police guard Brooklyn shooting scene
A man was fatally shot and another was wounded in a double shooting at 1566 Sterling Place in Brooklyn on Aug. 10, 2023.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

EMS rushed both victims to Interfaith Medical Center, where the 26-year-old man died. Police have not yet released his identity, pending family notification. 

The 29-year-old victim, meanwhile, was listed in stable condition with his injuries.

Through the pouring rain Thursday night, officers and detectives combed the crime scene searching for evidence and the suspected shooter.

Detectives at Brooklyn shooting scene
Detectives investigate a fatal shooting that left a man dead and a man in stable condition outside of 1566 Sterling Place in Crown Heights, Brooklyn on Aug. 10, 2023.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

As of Friday morning, police sources did not provide a possible motive for the shooting, or a description of the suspect responsible.

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

Through Aug. 6, the 77th Precinct tallied an 18.8% decrease in shooting incidents and a 22.2% drop in shooting victims, according to the most recent CompStat report available. Murders had also fallen by half year-to-date, from 6 to 3.

About the Author

Things to do in NYC

Post an Event

View All Events…

Jobs in New York

Add your job

View all jobs…

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC