Brooklyn

Brooklyn firefighters rescue woman critically injured in house fire

By Lloyd Mitchell
comments
Posted on
Woman rescued in Brooklyn house fire
Firefighters battled a one-alarm fire on Forbell Street in City Line, Brooklyn on Sept. 3, 2022.
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

A Brooklyn woman suffered life-threatening injuries during a house fire that broke out Saturday morning.

Fire Department sources said the one-alarm blaze ignited at about 7 a.m. on Sept. 3 inside the first-floor of a residence on Forbell Street near Cozine Street in City Line.

The first arriving firefighters encountered heavy smoke and high heat conditions, and located the victim trapped inside the residence.

Despite the intense heat and smoke, firefighters managed to retrieve the woman, who suffered burns and smoke inhalation.

Brooklyn firefighters rescue woman
Firefighters rescued a trapped civilian during a house fire at Forbell Street in Brooklyn on Saturday morning.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

EMS rushed her to a local hospital, where she was listed in critical condition.

Using two hose lines, firefighters were able to knock the fire down quickly, bringing it under control at about 8 a.m. Saturday.

The cause of the blaze is now under investigation by FDNY marshals.

